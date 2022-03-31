Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Get a Sign - Sn2Ep2 - Future Missions Academics

    Get a Sign - Sn2Ep2 - Future Missions Academics

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Audio by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this episode of 'Get a Sign,' Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner, Oregon National Guard Command Senior Enlisted Leader, talks with Oregon Air National Guard Lt. Col. Brian Kroller about his development of up-to-date future mission academics lessons plan for the Oregon National Guard.

    (U.S. National Guard Audio Engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 17:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68899
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108901728.mp3
    Length: 00:25:32
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get a Sign - Sn2Ep2 - Future Missions Academics, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon Air National Guard
    Future Warfare
    Advance Weapon systems
    AI Autonomous Weapons

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT