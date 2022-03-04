Roll Call - Episode #42

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68898" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt Vince Lang and Airman Troy Barnes two of our newest members in the public affairs office are talking with 126th Air Refueling Wing recruiter Technical Sgt. Christopher Jackson and new to the Air Force Airman Remmie Vale from student flight.



https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

1-800-273-8255

HELP to 838255



Personal Financial Counselors:



Drew Weckbach – 314-307-3300 pfc.mo.nosc@zeiders.com (off base - available during the week & drill by request)



Jonathan Bracewell – 618-304-7311 pfc.scott.usaf@zeiders.com (located on base M-F, available for drill by request)