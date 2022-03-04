Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call - Episode #42

    Roll Call - Episode #42

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Staff Sgt Vince Lang and Airman Troy Barnes two of our newest members in the public affairs office are talking with 126th Air Refueling Wing recruiter Technical Sgt. Christopher Jackson and new to the Air Force Airman Remmie Vale from student flight.

    https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/
    1-800-273-8255
    HELP to 838255

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:26:06
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    This work, Roll Call - Episode #42, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    podcast
    recruiting
    126 ARW

