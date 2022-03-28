Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Æther Podcast Episode 1

    Æther Podcast Episode 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Audio by Laura Thurston Goodroe 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    The first Episode of Æther: The Podcast features Dr. Chris Cain, the first editor of Strategic Studies Quarterly, discussing the inaugural issue of Æther: A Journal of Strategic Airpower & Spacepower.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 15:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68897
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108901428.mp3
    Length: 00:48:14
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Æther Podcast Episode 1, by Laura Thurston Goodroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air University

    TAGS

    airpower
    air university press
    spacepower

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT