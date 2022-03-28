The first Episode of Æther: The Podcast features Dr. Chris Cain, the first editor of Strategic Studies Quarterly, discussing the inaugural issue of Æther: A Journal of Strategic Airpower & Spacepower.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 15:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68897
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108901428.mp3
|Length:
|00:48:14
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Æther Podcast Episode 1, by Laura Thurston Goodroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air University
LEAVE A COMMENT