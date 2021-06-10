Conversations with an MC- Chaplain Stewart

211006-N-RQ186-1001
NORFOLK, Va.-- Cmdr. William Stewart, assigned to Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT), speaks about his experience in becoming a Navy Chaplain after initially enlisting as a Nuclear Electricians Technician during the Conversations with an MC podcast. Conversations with an MC is a podcast created by AIRLANT Mass Communication Specialists (MCs) to engage with guests and their stories. (U.S. Navy podcast by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bonnie Lindsay)
|10.06.2021
|04.05.2022 11:37
|Newscasts
|68870
|2204/DOD_108898159.mp3
|00:16:44
|2021
|Blues
|VA, US
|3
|0
|0
