    Conversations with an MC- Chaplain Stewart

    VA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bonnie Lindsay 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    211006-N-RQ186-1001
    NORFOLK, Va.-- Cmdr. William Stewart, assigned to Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT), speaks about his experience in becoming a Navy Chaplain after initially enlisting as a Nuclear Electricians Technician during the Conversations with an MC podcast. Conversations with an MC is a podcast created by AIRLANT Mass Communication Specialists (MCs) to engage with guests and their stories. (U.S. Navy podcast by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bonnie Lindsay)

    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conversations with an MC- Chaplain Stewart, by PO3 Bonnie Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Family
    Chaplain
    AIRLANT
    CNAL
    CWAM

