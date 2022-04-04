Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 10 (Peru)

In our latest Women Peace and Security podcast, we talk with Peruvian Col. Lourdes Barriga Abarca -- one of the Peruvian Army's first-ever females to attain the rank of colonel -- about her 25-year career of breaking barriers and the importance of integrating women in security roles.