Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 10 (Peru)

In our latest Women Peace and Security podcast, we talk with Peruvian Col. Lourdes Barriga Abarca -- one of the Peruvian Army's first-ever females to attain the rank of colonel -- about her 25-year career of breaking barriers and the importance of integrating women in security roles.
|04.04.2022
|04.04.2022 16:10
|Newscasts
|68859
|2204/DOD_108896604.mp3
|00:23:28
|2022
|US
