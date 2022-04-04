USASDMC Audio News Story | Army Space Cadre Basic Course

U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s SFC Aaron Rognstad talks with Kenneth Graw, course manager for the Army Space Cadre Basic Course about the 10 day, Army led training course known as the Army Space Cadre Basic Course or ASCBC. The ASCBC course educates Soldiers and civilians on the fundamentals of space capabilities, space systems and space organizations, to better understand their roles in the space community.



Released 04 Apr 2022.