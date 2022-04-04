Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USASDMC Audio News Story | Army Space Cadre Basic Course

    USASDMC Audio News Story | Army Space Cadre Basic Course

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Rognstad 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s SFC Aaron Rognstad talks with Kenneth Graw, course manager for the Army Space Cadre Basic Course about the 10 day, Army led training course known as the Army Space Cadre Basic Course or ASCBC. The ASCBC course educates Soldiers and civilians on the fundamentals of space capabilities, space systems and space organizations, to better understand their roles in the space community.

    Released 04 Apr 2022.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 15:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68854
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108895607.mp3
    Length: 00:10:36
    Year 2022
    Genre Newscast
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Hometown: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USASDMC Audio News Story | Army Space Cadre Basic Course, by SFC Aaron Rognstad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command
    USASMDC
    ASCBC
    Army Space Cadre Basic Course
    Audio News Story
    SFC Aaron Rognstad

