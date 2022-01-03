Spot highlighting free personal training for active duty at the NSA Naples Capo Fit Zone and Support Site Fitness Forum from 107 The Eagle-AFN Naples. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 06:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68852
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108895294.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Personal Training At Gym Radio Spot-AFN Naples, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT