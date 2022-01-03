Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Personal Training At Gym Radio Spot-AFN Naples

    Personal Training At Gym Radio Spot-AFN Naples

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.01.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    AFN Naples

    Spot highlighting free personal training for active duty at the NSA Naples Capo Fit Zone and Support Site Fitness Forum from 107 The Eagle-AFN Naples. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 06:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68852
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108895294.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2022
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Personal Training At Gym Radio Spot-AFN Naples, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    afn
    naples
    italy
    free
    mwr
    personal training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT