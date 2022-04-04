Pacific Pulse: April 4, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse: Sailors assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 52 Detachment 3 received a distress call from Coast Guard Sector Guam requesting assistance locating a capsized catamaran with four missing persons off the coast of Guam, students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology visited Pacific Air Forces during an immersion tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickham, and U.S. Air Force 3rd Wing launched F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Elmendor-Richardson as part of Polar Force 22-4.