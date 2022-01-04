Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 010 - April 2022

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    This month we’ve got this month’s command message. Colonel Tim Gordon, vice commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, talks about the Salem Muster and also shares his thoughts about the month of the military child! In this month's Five Questions we speak to Ms. Jackie Tellier, former wing SARC. We spend a few minutes speaking about the Sexual Assault Prevention Program. With April being SAPR month, it is definitely worth a listen. We also have a bit of April Air Force history as we hear about some Airmen of note. We learn about the establishment of a space for wing personnel to relax, reconnect, and recharge, dubbed the ‘Zen Den’. We finish off with a clip from the latest episode of Chevrons.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 010 - April 2022, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

