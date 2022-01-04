This month we’ve got this month’s command message. Colonel Tim Gordon, vice commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, talks about the Salem Muster and also shares his thoughts about the month of the military child! In this month's Five Questions we speak to Ms. Jackie Tellier, former wing SARC. We spend a few minutes speaking about the Sexual Assault Prevention Program. With April being SAPR month, it is definitely worth a listen. We also have a bit of April Air Force history as we hear about some Airmen of note. We learn about the establishment of a space for wing personnel to relax, reconnect, and recharge, dubbed the ‘Zen Den’. We finish off with a clip from the latest episode of Chevrons.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 14:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68847
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108892173.mp3
|Length:
|00:47:13
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 010 - April 2022, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
