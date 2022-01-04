Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 97 Ms. McCullough visits Fort Riley

    KS, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Ms. Brenda Lee McCullough, director, U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate-Readiness, visited Fort Riley and saw the storm damage repair that was underway, some new mission sets that are in the works and interacted with civilian employees to work through challenges and give encouragement and mentor leaders at several levels.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 11:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68845
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108891651.mp3
    Length: 00:02:15
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: KS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 97 Ms. McCullough visits Fort Riley, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #FortRiley #BrendaLeeMcCullough

