Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 97 Ms. McCullough visits Fort Riley

Ms. Brenda Lee McCullough, director, U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate-Readiness, visited Fort Riley and saw the storm damage repair that was underway, some new mission sets that are in the works and interacted with civilian employees to work through challenges and give encouragement and mentor leaders at several levels.