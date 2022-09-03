Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    17 for 17 SAPR

    17 for 17 SAPR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    03.09.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Isabella Ortega 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    A 15 second spot for AFN Spangdahlem about a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 05:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68840
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108891044.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17 for 17 SAPR, by A1C Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem
    AFN
    DMA
    SAPR
    USAF
    A1C Isabella Ortega

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT