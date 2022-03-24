Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220324 Morning Launch Cpl Reagan Anderson

    220324 Morning Launch Cpl Reagan Anderson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.24.2022

    Audio by Cpl. Reagan Anderson 

    AFN Okinawa

    Cpl Anderson hosts the Morning Launch on March 24, 2022. She talks about adoptable animals at local shelters and rescues and tips during kitten season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 00:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68839
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108889997.mp3
    Length: 00:06:43
    Genre Blues
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220324 Morning Launch Cpl Reagan Anderson, by Cpl Reagan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Okinawa
    afn okinawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT