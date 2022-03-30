Meet Fort Belvoir's new Director of Emergency Services, Mr. Boyd Hodges, in this episode of the #BelvoirInTheKnow Podcast! Listen to hear his goals for community involvement, upcoming initiatives, and his vision for DES.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 16:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68837
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108889573.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:19
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR , VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Belvoir In The Know - Episode 19, by Eliza Cantrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT