Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Belvoir In The Know - Episode 19

    Belvoir In The Know - Episode 19

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BELVOIR , VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Audio by Eliza Cantrell 

    Fort Belvoir Public Affairs

    Meet Fort Belvoir's new Director of Emergency Services, Mr. Boyd Hodges, in this episode of the #BelvoirInTheKnow Podcast! Listen to hear his goals for community involvement, upcoming initiatives, and his vision for DES.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 16:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68837
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108889573.mp3
    Length: 00:11:19
    Location: FORT BELVOIR , VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belvoir In The Know - Episode 19, by Eliza Cantrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #FortBelvoir

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT