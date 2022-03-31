Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fires Strong Eps. 3

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Audio by Donald Herrick 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    This month, we are bringing in the heavy artillery with our guest, Brig. Gen. John Rafferty, Director Long Range Precision Fires Cross-Functional Team. He shares his insight on the way ahead for Field Artillery, Precision Fires and offers advice to Artillery professionals. Fires Strong!

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 15:46
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fires Strong Eps. 3, by Donald Herrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

