    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    This week's edition of The Marne Report podcast features Lindsey from the Exceptional Family Member Program. Take a listen to learn everything you need to know about this awesome resource available through Army Community Service. (Podcast by Jenny Walker)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 15:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68833
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108889456.mp3
    Length: 00:05:18
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marne Report, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Army Community Service
    EFMP
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

