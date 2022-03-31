This week's edition of The Marne Report podcast features Lindsey from the Exceptional Family Member Program. Take a listen to learn everything you need to know about this awesome resource available through Army Community Service. (Podcast by Jenny Walker)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 15:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68833
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108889456.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:18
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, The Marne Report, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT