FYSA: Change Agents

For your situational awareness, today’s Airmen are collaborative, connected, and they want to serve, making them the most valued asset in the United States Air Force. But what good is having super-intelligent Airmen if nobody’s listening to them? Join us to learn how a culture shift in leadership is encouraging positive change and repeatable innovation throughout the enterprise.



In this feature we meet the creator of the VIPER Kit, a concept originally drawn out on the back of a bar napkin that's changed the way the Air Force conducts deployed refueling operations.



We also talk with innovation experts from the Ventures Innovation Office at the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center to find out how they’re cutting through bureaucracy to help Airmen turn good ideas from concept and development into full implementation across the force.



We'll also discover how one Airman with the 17th Operational Weather Squadron took her concerns about a biased portion of a computer-based training to her leaders and together transformed education and training for Airmen everywhere.