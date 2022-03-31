Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FYSA: Change Agents

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Mikayla Daly and Angel Orozco

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    For your situational awareness, today’s Airmen are collaborative, connected, and they want to serve, making them the most valued asset in the United States Air Force. But what good is having super-intelligent Airmen if nobody’s listening to them? Join us to learn how a culture shift in leadership is encouraging positive change and repeatable innovation throughout the enterprise.

    In this feature we meet the creator of the VIPER Kit, a concept originally drawn out on the back of a bar napkin that's changed the way the Air Force conducts deployed refueling operations.

    We also talk with innovation experts from the Ventures Innovation Office at the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center to find out how they’re cutting through bureaucracy to help Airmen turn good ideas from concept and development into full implementation across the force.

    We'll also discover how one Airman with the 17th Operational Weather Squadron took her concerns about a biased portion of a computer-based training to her leaders and together transformed education and training for Airmen everywhere.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 11:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:42:57
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FYSA: Change Agents, by SrA Mikayla Daly and Angel Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFIMSC
    Accelerate Change or Lose
    VIPER Kit
    FYSA
    Empowered Airmen
    Leading with Love

