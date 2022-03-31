Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 36: The Advocate

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.31.2022

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month, and to kick it off we welcome Sgt. 1st Class Milka Paulino, Area IV Sexual Assault Response Coordinator to the studio. SFC Paulino tells us what motivated her to become a victim's advocate, and how 19th ESC is leading the way in fostering an environment free of harmful behaviors so that everyone can reach their maximum potential.

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 36: The Advocate, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    podcast
    SHARP
    19th ESC
    SAAPM
    Every Soldier Counts

