Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 36: The Advocate

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month, and to kick it off we welcome Sgt. 1st Class Milka Paulino, Area IV Sexual Assault Response Coordinator to the studio. SFC Paulino tells us what motivated her to become a victim's advocate, and how 19th ESC is leading the way in fostering an environment free of harmful behaviors so that everyone can reach their maximum potential.



