    Pacific Pulse: March 31, 2022

    JAPAN

    03.31.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: In Japan, the “World Watchers” of U.S. Navy Fleet Air Reconnaissance ONE hosted guests from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Air Reconnaissance Squadron EIGHT ONE as part of an annual unit exchange at Kadena Air Base, and Alaska National guardsman from the 103rd Civil support team joined National Guard units from other states along with local and federal agencies to participate in exercise Van Winkle.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 00:53
    Location: JP
    Japan
    Alaska
    JMSDF
    INDO-PACOM
    VQ-1
    Van Winkle 2022

