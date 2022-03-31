On this Pacific Pulse: In Japan, the “World Watchers” of U.S. Navy Fleet Air Reconnaissance ONE hosted guests from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Air Reconnaissance Squadron EIGHT ONE as part of an annual unit exchange at Kadena Air Base, and Alaska National guardsman from the 103rd Civil support team joined National Guard units from other states along with local and federal agencies to participate in exercise Van Winkle.
This work, Pacific Pulse: March 31, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
