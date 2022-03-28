AFN Radio Europe interviews Army Support Activity - Black Sea Public Affairs Officer Marcus Fichtl about the what the garrison does, life in Romania and what it's like being an expeditionary civilian.
Interview was played on air across Europe March 28, 2022. Part 1
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 03:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68802
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108883161.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Interview
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview, Army Support Activity Black Sea Part 1, by Marcus Fichtl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT