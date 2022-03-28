Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview, Army Support Activity Black Sea Part 2

    Interview, Army Support Activity Black Sea Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    03.28.2022

    Audio by Marcus Fichtl 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    AFN Radio Europe interviews Army Support Activity - Black Sea Public Affairs Officer Marcus Fichtl about the what the garrison does, life in Romania and what it's like being an expeditionary civilian.

    Interview was played on air across Europe March 28, 2022. Part 2

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 03:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68801
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108883157.mp3
    Length: 00:03:11
    Year 2022
    Genre Interview
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview, Army Support Activity Black Sea Part 2, by Marcus Fichtl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT