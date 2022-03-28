Interview, Army Support Activity Black Sea Part 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68801" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

AFN Radio Europe interviews Army Support Activity - Black Sea Public Affairs Officer Marcus Fichtl about the what the garrison does, life in Romania and what it's like being an expeditionary civilian.



Interview was played on air across Europe March 28, 2022. Part 2