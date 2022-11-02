Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army host photo competition

    U.S. Army host photo competition

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.11.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Azaria Loyd 

    AFN Tokyo

    The U.S. Army is accepting entries for a digital photography contest until March 15, 2022.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 22:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68798
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108882670.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army host photo competition, by SrA Azaria Loyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN

    American Forces Network

    Army

    AFN Tokyo

    TAGS

    Japan
    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    photo competition

