The Yano Fitness Center at Camp Zama, Japan is scheduled to host a Trifecta weightlifting competition, April 5-6, 2022. This commander's cup event requires participants to bench, squat and deadlift.
|03.23.2022
|03.28.2022 22:46
|Newscasts
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
This work, Soldiers lift the weight of the CC cup, by SrA Azaria Loyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
