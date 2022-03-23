Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers lift the weight of the CC cup

    Soldiers lift the weight of the CC cup

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.23.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Azaria Loyd 

    AFN Tokyo

    The Yano Fitness Center at Camp Zama, Japan is scheduled to host a Trifecta weightlifting competition, April 5-6, 2022. This commander's cup event requires participants to bench, squat and deadlift.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 22:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68796
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108882668.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers lift the weight of the CC cup, by SrA Azaria Loyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    DMA

    soldiers

    fitness

    commander's cup

    U.S. Army

    AFN Tokyo

    TRIFECTA

    TAGS

    Japan
    Army
    weightlifting competition
    Yano Fitness Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT