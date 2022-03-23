Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Zama hosts E-tournament

    Camp Zama hosts E-tournament

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.23.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Azaria Loyd 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yano Fitness Center at Camp Zama, Japan is hosting an e-gaming tournament on April 23, 2022. The event is scheduled to kick off in the Warrior Zone Community Recreation Center and is free to all participants.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 22:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68795
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108882667.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama hosts E-tournament, by SrA Azaria Loyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    AFN

    DMA

    Defense Media Activity (DMA)

    Yano Fitness Center

    TAGS

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    Army
    gaming

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT