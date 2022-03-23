Yano Fitness Center at Camp Zama, Japan is hosting an e-gaming tournament on April 23, 2022. The event is scheduled to kick off in the Warrior Zone Community Recreation Center and is free to all participants.
This work, Camp Zama hosts E-tournament, by SrA Azaria Loyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFN
DMA
Defense Media Activity (DMA)
Yano Fitness Center
