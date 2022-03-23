Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 20: Competitive Advantage

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Audio by Santiago Zapata 

    The NCO Journal

    "By changing and increasing the NCO Corps’ scope of responsibility and tapping into enlisted talent, the U.S. efficiently advances national defense and gains a competitive advantage against any adversary," argues U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bonnie Rushing, in her new article, "Competitive Advantage: Increased Responsibility of Noncommissioned Officers."

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 15:30
