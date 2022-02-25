Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Korean Language Class Spot

    Korean Language Class Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.25.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ariana Howard 

    AFN Humphreys

    DJ Grande (SrA Howard) & Central Park (SGT Park) produced a radio spot to inform listeners of their in-studio Korean Language Class, offered every other Tuesday during the AFN Humphreys radio show.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 21:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68782
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108880898.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2022
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korean Language Class Spot, by A1C Ariana Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Air Force
    Army
    USFK
    Hangul

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT