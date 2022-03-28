Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: March 28, 2022

    JAPAN

    03.28.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 3, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group concluded operations supporting the communities of Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickham affected by the Red Hill water contamination crisis and U.S. Secretary Of Defense Lloyd J Austin III held a call with Japan Minister Of Defense Kishi Nobuo.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Location: JP
    This work, Pacific Pulse: March 28, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pearl Harbor
    Japan
    Red Hill
    Indo-asia-pacific
    DPRK
    INDOPACOM

