Pacific Pulse: March 28, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 3, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group concluded operations supporting the communities of Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickham affected by the Red Hill water contamination crisis and U.S. Secretary Of Defense Lloyd J Austin III held a call with Japan Minister Of Defense Kishi Nobuo.
|03.28.2022
|03.28.2022 01:38
|Newscasts
|68781
|2203/DOD_108880821.mp3
|00:01:00
