Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 96 Maj Gen Omar Jones at Fort Riley

The Deputy Commanding General for Installation Management Command made his first installation visit in his new role. He chose to visit Fort Riley on that first visit. Listen in to what he found as he met the civilians who keep the installation running.