National Vietnam War Veteran's Day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68776" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

I’M LANCE CORPORAL HAILEY MUSIC WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE. MARCH 29TH IS NATIONAL VIETNAM WAR VETERANS DAY. SIGNED INTO LAW IN 2017, THIS IS A DAY TO HONOR AND COMMEMORATE ALL U.S. SERVICE MEMBERS THAT SERVED DURING THE VIETNAM WAR. FROM 1965 TO 1975, NEARLY 500,000 MARINES SERVED IN SOUTHEAST ASIA. OF THOSE MARINES, 58 WERE AWARDED THE MEDAL OF HONOR FOR VALOR IN COMBAT. AMONG THESE MARINES WAS PRIVATE FIRST CLASS JAMES ANDERSON JR. ON FEBRUARY 28, 1967, ANDERSON WAS SERVING IN 2ND BATTALION, 3RD MARINES WHEN HIS COMPANY CAME UNDER HEAVY ENEMY FIRE. AN ENEMY GRENADE LANDED IN THE MIDST OF HIS COMPANY, AND WITHOUT HESITATION, OR REGARD FOR HIS PERSONAL SAFETY, ANDERSON GRABBED THE GRENADE AND CURLED HIS BODY AROUND IT, ABSORBING THE BLAST. ANDERSON’S BRAVERY SAVED HIS FELLOW MARINES FROM SERIOUS INJURY AND POSSIBLE DEATH. THE MARINE CORPS AND THE NATION ARE GREATFUL FOR THE VALOR AND SACRIFICE EXEMPLIFIED BY PRVIATE FIRST CLASS ANDERSON, AND BY ALL VIETNAM VETERANS. THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Hailey Music)