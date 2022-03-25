We turn the microphone around and interview Chief Master Sgt. Sean Sullivan, Massachusetts State Command Chief and co-host of the CHEVRONS podcast. We talk about his vision for the enlisted force in the state and cover a few of the great initiatives being developed to enhance the careers of the enlisted force.
CHEVRONS – a podcast for the enlisted force. From junior enlisted to senior leaders and those in between, we interview notable individuals to address everyday challenges and hurdles the enlisted force faces. New episodes arrive on the last Friday of each month!
CHEVRONS on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1mKTdhSAHuN9MBbp4GAbxW
CHEVRONS on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/chevrons/id1570686113
CHEVRONS on Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZHZpZHNodWIubmV0L3Jzcy9wb2RjYXN0LzQ4NA
This work, Chevrons - Ep 010 - Turning the tables, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
