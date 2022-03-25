Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chevrons - Ep 010 - Turning the tables

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    We turn the microphone around and interview Chief Master Sgt. Sean Sullivan, Massachusetts State Command Chief and co-host of the CHEVRONS podcast. We talk about his vision for the enlisted force in the state and cover a few of the great initiatives being developed to enhance the careers of the enlisted force.

    CHEVRONS – a podcast for the enlisted force. From junior enlisted to senior leaders and those in between, we interview notable individuals to address everyday challenges and hurdles the enlisted force faces. New episodes arrive on the last Friday of each month!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 11:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68774
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108878363.mp3
    Length: 00:35:00
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
