Chevrons - Ep 010 - Turning the tables

We turn the microphone around and interview Chief Master Sgt. Sean Sullivan, Massachusetts State Command Chief and co-host of the CHEVRONS podcast. We talk about his vision for the enlisted force in the state and cover a few of the great initiatives being developed to enhance the careers of the enlisted force.



CHEVRONS – a podcast for the enlisted force. From junior enlisted to senior leaders and those in between, we interview notable individuals to address everyday challenges and hurdles the enlisted force faces. New episodes arrive on the last Friday of each month!



