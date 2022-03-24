Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 35: Career Opportunities

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    03.24.2022

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Depending on where you are in your Army career, it can seem overwhelming to look at all the options available to you. To help break down the many Army career options out there -- including options to stay longer in Korea -- we again welcome the Team 19 Retention duo of Sgt. Maj. Winter Washington and Sgt. 1st Class Samantha Recker. In addition to information that can supercharge your career, we also talk with the team about their awards from Eighth Army recognizing their performance!

    Don't forget to subscribe to the Every Soldier Counts Podcast so you don't miss a single episode!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

