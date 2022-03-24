Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 35: Career Opportunities

Depending on where you are in your Army career, it can seem overwhelming to look at all the options available to you. To help break down the many Army career options out there -- including options to stay longer in Korea -- we again welcome the Team 19 Retention duo of Sgt. Maj. Winter Washington and Sgt. 1st Class Samantha Recker. In addition to information that can supercharge your career, we also talk with the team about their awards from Eighth Army recognizing their performance!



