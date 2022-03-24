Depending on where you are in your Army career, it can seem overwhelming to look at all the options available to you. To help break down the many Army career options out there -- including options to stay longer in Korea -- we again welcome the Team 19 Retention duo of Sgt. Maj. Winter Washington and Sgt. 1st Class Samantha Recker. In addition to information that can supercharge your career, we also talk with the team about their awards from Eighth Army recognizing their performance!
Don't forget to subscribe to the Every Soldier Counts Podcast so you don't miss a single episode!
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 21:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68768
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108877388.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:59
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 35: Career Opportunities, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT