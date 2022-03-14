Your Personnel File - Episode 10: Women's History Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68761" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen. Hope C. Rampy, The Adjutant General of the U.S. Army and 1st Lt. Brooke Stephens, assistant executive officer to The Adjutant General come together to discuss Women's History Month and their experiences as female Soldiers in the United States Army.