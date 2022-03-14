Brig. Gen. Hope C. Rampy, The Adjutant General of the U.S. Army and 1st Lt. Brooke Stephens, assistant executive officer to The Adjutant General come together to discuss Women's History Month and their experiences as female Soldiers in the United States Army.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 05:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68761
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108875855.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:27
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|12
This work, Your Personnel File - Episode 10: Women's History Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT