Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Your Personnel File - Episode 10: Women's History Month

    Your Personnel File - Episode 10: Women's History Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Brig. Gen. Hope C. Rampy, The Adjutant General of the U.S. Army and 1st Lt. Brooke Stephens, assistant executive officer to The Adjutant General come together to discuss Women's History Month and their experiences as female Soldiers in the United States Army.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 05:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68761
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108875855.mp3
    Length: 00:30:27
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your Personnel File - Episode 10: Women's History Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HRC
    WomensHistoryMonth
    TAGD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT