Tailwinds Episode 1

In the first episode of Tailwinds, we visit with COL Walter Richter, US Army Attache in Berlin, Germany, about his fall 2021 Air and Space Power Journal article that proposes ways the United States can counter Russian influence through security assistance mechanisms. These include leveraging existing Allied and partner maintenance capabilities, working with existing US partnership efforts, and improving the FMS Total Package Approach.