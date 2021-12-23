Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tailwinds Episode 1

    UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Audio by Laura Thurston Goodroe 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    In the first episode of Tailwinds, we visit with COL Walter Richter, US Army Attache in Berlin, Germany, about his fall 2021 Air and Space Power Journal article that proposes ways the United States can counter Russian influence through security assistance mechanisms. These include leveraging existing Allied and partner maintenance capabilities, working with existing US partnership efforts, and improving the FMS Total Package Approach.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 13:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68754
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108874754.mp3
    Length: 00:17:18
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tailwinds Episode 1, by Laura Thurston Goodroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

