    The BLUF - Episode 19

    The BLUF - Episode 19

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Audio by Jonathan Stinson 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Redstone Arsenal

    Looking to get a grip on your finances?

    Olivia Pierce is your Financial Readiness Program Manager at Redstone Arsenal. You may contact her directly at 256-876-5397 or olivia.n.pierce.civ@army.mil.
    For more information on the Army Financial Literacy Program and to access online “Milestone” training, visit https://olms.armyfamilywebportal.com (scroll down to courses section, Financial Readiness Touchpoints, prior to login).
    To be added to an email distro for ALL Redstone Arsenal ACS financial classes, email Olivia Pierce olivia.n.pierce.civ@army.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 10:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68751
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108874411.mp3
    Length: 00:30:21
    Year 2022
    Genre News
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The BLUF - Episode 19, by Jonathan Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

