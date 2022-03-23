The BLUF - Episode 19

Looking to get a grip on your finances?



Olivia Pierce is your Financial Readiness Program Manager at Redstone Arsenal. You may contact her directly at 256-876-5397 or olivia.n.pierce.civ@army.mil.

For more information on the Army Financial Literacy Program and to access online “Milestone” training, visit https://olms.armyfamilywebportal.com (scroll down to courses section, Financial Readiness Touchpoints, prior to login).

To be added to an email distro for ALL Redstone Arsenal ACS financial classes, email Olivia Pierce olivia.n.pierce.civ@army.mil.