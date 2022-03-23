Marine Minute: PCS With Pets

I'm Sergeant Ben Whitten with your Marine Minute. PCSing is hard enough on it's own, having a pet shouldn't make that any harder. Whether you're traveling across the country or flying overseas, early planning is the key. Here's a few things to remember.
Orders are not needed to make pet reservations on flights, but spots are limited and are reserved on a first come first serve basis. As soon as you have an idea of when you're departing, talk to your local passenger transportation office.
Pets are limited to cats and dogs only, no more than two pets per family, and the owner assumes all associated risks and cost s with the transportation.
If you're traveling outside the continental United States, pet research really matters. Regulations on pets vary by host country. for more information on how you and your furry friends can PCS with ease, visit militaryonesource.mil.
And that's your Marine Minute.
