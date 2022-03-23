Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute: PCS With Pets

    Marine Minute: PCS With Pets

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Audio by Sgt. Benjamin Whitten 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Sergeant Ben Whitten with your Marine Minute. PCSing is hard enough on it's own, having a pet shouldn't make that any harder. Whether you're traveling across the country or flying overseas, early planning is the key. Here's a few things to remember.

    Orders are not needed to make pet reservations on flights, but spots are limited and are reserved on a first come first serve basis. As soon as you have an idea of when you're departing, talk to your local passenger transportation office.

    Pets are limited to cats and dogs only, no more than two pets per family, and the owner assumes all associated risks and cost s with the transportation.

    If you're traveling outside the continental United States, pet research really matters. Regulations on pets vary by host country. for more information on how you and your furry friends can PCS with ease, visit militaryonesource.mil.
    And that's your Marine Minute.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 10:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68749
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108874374.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2022
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: PCS With Pets, by Sgt Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PCS
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    TheFewTheProud
    ProfessionOfArms

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT