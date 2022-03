Marine Minute: PCS Advocacy Council Partnership

I’M SERGEANT BEN WHITTEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



P-C-S-ING CAN BE STRESSFUL, BUT THROUGHOUT THE PROCESS YOU’LL NEVER BE ALONE. THE P-C-S ADVOCACY COUNCIL IS THERE TO HELP.



THE MARINE CORPS P-C-S ADVOCACY COUNCIL IS A TEAM OF VOLUNTEER MARINE CORPS SPOUSES THAT WORK WITH LOCAL INSTALLATIONS, FAMILIES, AND HEADQUARTERS MARINE CORPS INSTALLATION AND LOGISTICS TO PROVIDE OFFICIAL RESOURCES, TIPS, AND TRENDS TO HELP MAKE YOUR NEXT MOVE AS SMOOTH AS POSSIBLE.



THEIR MAIN WAY OF SPREADING INFORMATION IS THROUGH THEIRTWO FACEBOOK PAGES.THEY PROVIDE ASSISTANCE ONSTATESIDE ANDOVERSEAS TRAVEL. THE PAGE “USMC PCS SUPPORT” IS FOR STATESIDE MOVING, AND “USMC PCS SUPPORT PACIFIC REGION” IS FOR OCONUS TRAVEL.OTHERRESOURCESTHAT CAN BE USED ARETHE INSTALLATIONSAND LOGISTICS P-C-S MOVE RESOURCES PAGE ANDTHE LATEST PEAK MOVING SEASON MARADMIN.



THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL



(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)