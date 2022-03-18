Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 57. What's Up with China? - with Lt Col Charles Gartland

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68708" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Today we’re talking about Great Power Competition, a term generally used for the United States’ current posture as it relates to China and Russia. The specter is one of three predominant players competing to protect and/or expand their respective spheres of influence over the globe. Today we launch our first podcast in a series of episodes that will introduce, define, and explore this phenomenon. We’ll talk about how it started, where it is, and where it looks like it’s headed, and we’ll talk about why it matters. We’ve assembled experts from various fields to help us understand our competitors better, to help us understand our history better, and in turn to help us understand our role that much better.



Today, a primer on China, with Lt Col Charles Gartland. Currently the Law Chair Director for Air University here at Maxwell Air Force Base, Lt Col Gartland has been studying and writing about China for several years and he agreed to bring his considerable understanding of that competitor to bear to kick off this series.