Marine Minute: PCS Passenger Processing (Audio Version)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68702" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

I’M SERGEANT BEN WHITTEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



P-C-S SEASON CAN BE A BIT STRESSFUL, PARTICULARLY WHEN OVERSEAS TRAVEL IS INVOLVED. HERE’S SOME ADVICE TO HELP YOU HAVE A SMOOTH MOVE.



STEP ONE - UPON RECEIVING YOUR P-C-S ORDERS, CONTACT YOUR LOCAL PASSENGER TRAVEL OFFICE. THEY’LL PROVIDE YOU WITH ALL THE DETAILS YOU NEED TO KNOW TO CONDUCT YOUR MOVE.



THIS INCLUDES INFO ABOUT HOUSEHOLD GOODS SHIPMENTS, ANY REQUIRED OVERSEAS TRAVEL DOCUMENTS, TRAVELING WITH PETS, AND CURRENT GUIDELINES REGARDING COVID-19 TESTING REQUIREMENTS.



WHILE RESTRICTIONS AND PRECAUTIONS REGARDING TRAVEL CONTINUE TO FLUCTUATE, A RELIABLE SOURCE IS MILITARY-ONE-SOURCE-.MIL. IT PROVIDES A LIST OF FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT P-C-S TRAVEL AND NUMEROUS LINKS TO OTHER TRAVEL RESOURCES.



ANOTHER GREAT RESOURCE IS YOUR CHAIN OF COMMAND. ODDS ARE YOUR N-C-O'S AND LEADERS HAVE MOVED SEVERAL TIMES THROUGHOUT THEIR CAREERS. ASK FOR THEIR ADVICE ON BEST PRACTICES FOR MAKING AN EASY P-C-S.



THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.