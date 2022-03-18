W.Va. National Guard Ed. Talks Ep.20 The V.A. Rep

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68701" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Navigating education benefits is a complex process. A simple fly by won’t do. WVNG Ed Talks… a bi-weekly focused conversation on educational benefits for Soldiers and Airmen in the National Guard. This podcast takes a light hearted conversational approach… talking GI Bill, loans, the freshman 15, coping with Covid shutdowns and more! We speak with experts, practitioners and students to breakdown the latest perspectives and policies.



ED talks is produced by the West Virginia National Guard Education Services Office and is hosted by Dr. Sherri Shafer. Opinions expressed are those of the guests alone and do not represent the West Virginia National Guard.