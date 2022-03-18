U.S. Indo-Pacific Command conducted a carrier-based air demonstration in the Yellow Sea and U.S. Forces Japan and U.S. Transportation Command coordinated closely with Japanese Self Defense Forces to airlift 38 tons of humanitarian relief supplies for Ukraine.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 21:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68700
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108865839.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Pulse: March 18, 2022, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT