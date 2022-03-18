Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: March 18, 2022

    JAPAN

    03.17.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command conducted a carrier-based air demonstration in the Yellow Sea and U.S. Forces Japan and U.S. Transportation Command coordinated closely with Japanese Self Defense Forces to airlift 38 tons of humanitarian relief supplies for Ukraine.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 21:11
    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    Ukraine
    Yellow Sea
    USIndoPacom

