Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Conversations - The Importance of Connection and Leading Through Uncertainty

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Audio by Capt. Caleb McCary 

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    Chaplain (CPT) Caleb McCary and Chaplain (MAJ) Delana Small host Chaplain (MG) Thomas L. Solhjem, the Chief of Chaplains, to talk about his story, the importance of connection and community, and leading in times of uncertainty. Chaplain Solhjem talks about his formative years and the impact of key people on his life and how his faith and family have sustained him for over forty years of service in the Army.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community Conversations - The Importance of Connection and Leading Through Uncertainty, by CPT Caleb McCary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

