Community Conversations - The Importance of Connection and Leading Through Uncertainty

Chaplain (CPT) Caleb McCary and Chaplain (MAJ) Delana Small host Chaplain (MG) Thomas L. Solhjem, the Chief of Chaplains, to talk about his story, the importance of connection and community, and leading in times of uncertainty. Chaplain Solhjem talks about his formative years and the impact of key people on his life and how his faith and family have sustained him for over forty years of service in the Army.