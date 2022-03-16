Lt. Gen. Maria Gervais, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command deputy commanding general, hosts Lt. Gen. Gary Brito, Army Chief of Staff, G1 Personnel, for a discussion on the Army People Strategy and the importance of building cohesive teams.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 14:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68695
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108865265.mp3
|Length:
|01:11:16
|Location:
|US
This work, TRADOC Talks - Episode 17 - Army People Strategy: Building Cohesive Teams, by Sarah Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
