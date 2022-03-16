Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 17 - Army People Strategy: Building Cohesive Teams

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 17 - Army People Strategy: Building Cohesive Teams

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Audio by Sarah Hauck 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Lt. Gen. Maria Gervais, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command deputy commanding general, hosts Lt. Gen. Gary Brito, Army Chief of Staff, G1 Personnel, for a discussion on the Army People Strategy and the importance of building cohesive teams.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 14:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68695
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108865265.mp3
    Length: 01:11:16
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Talks - Episode 17 - Army People Strategy: Building Cohesive Teams, by Sarah Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LPD
    TRADOC
    PeopleFirst
    TRADOCTalks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT