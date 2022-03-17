Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 34: Train the Trainer

As an Observer Coach/Trainer at the National Training Center, Lt. Col. Daniel Cole got an up-close look not only at Army sustainment operations, but also how the Army trains its leaders and Soldiers in some of the most realistic of environments. It made such an impression on him, he started a podcast to share these valuable lessons learned. Now he's on our team ... and our podcast! Listen to Lt. Col. Cole's story as he now serves as the Executive Officer at U.S. Army Materiel Support Command-Korea.



The views expressed in this podcast and the mention of any particular platforms or brands are on behalf of the individual alone and do not represent official endorsement by, or connection with, the Department of Defense, United States Army or 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.