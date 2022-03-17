Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 34: Train the Trainer

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 34: Train the Trainer

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2022

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    As an Observer Coach/Trainer at the National Training Center, Lt. Col. Daniel Cole got an up-close look not only at Army sustainment operations, but also how the Army trains its leaders and Soldiers in some of the most realistic of environments. It made such an impression on him, he started a podcast to share these valuable lessons learned. Now he's on our team ... and our podcast! Listen to Lt. Col. Cole's story as he now serves as the Executive Officer at U.S. Army Materiel Support Command-Korea.

    The views expressed in this podcast and the mention of any particular platforms or brands are on behalf of the individual alone and do not represent official endorsement by, or connection with, the Department of Defense, United States Army or 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 00:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68691
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108863968.mp3
    Length: 00:28:16
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 34: Train the Trainer, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    podcast
    19th ESC
    Team19
    Every Soldier Counts

