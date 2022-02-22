Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 16 - The Power of Inclusion

    02.22.2022

    Audio by Sarah Hauck 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Lt. Gen. Maria Gervais, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Deputy Commanding General and Dr. J. Bruce Stewart, CEO of Small World Solutions, discussion the power of inclusion.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    This work, TRADOC Talks - Episode 16 - The Power of Inclusion, by Sarah Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LPD
    TRADOC
    PeopleFirst
    TRADOCTalks

