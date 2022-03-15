Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep5 - Capt. Kristine Raudy, 1st Lt. Jared Boyer

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Audio by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this episode, Chaplain (Ltc.) Jacob Scott talks with two long-distance runners from the Oregon Air National Guard Capt. Kristi Raudy and 1st Lt. Jared Boyer both serve with the 173 FW at Kingsley Field in beautiful Klamath Falls, Oregon. Recently the two were featured in an article highlighting their participation in the 2021 All-Air Force Marathon, which was supposed to happen at Wright-Patterson AFB in Ohio but went virtual.


    (U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

