Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep5 - Capt. Kristine Raudy, 1st Lt. Jared Boyer

In this episode, Chaplain (Ltc.) Jacob Scott talks with two long-distance runners from the Oregon Air National Guard Capt. Kristi Raudy and 1st Lt. Jared Boyer both serve with the 173 FW at Kingsley Field in beautiful Klamath Falls, Oregon. Recently the two were featured in an article highlighting their participation in the 2021 All-Air Force Marathon, which was supposed to happen at Wright-Patterson AFB in Ohio but went virtual.





(U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)