Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Instructor's Kit Bag- Episode 7: This is Only a Test- Part 2

    The Instructor's Kit Bag- Episode 7: This is Only a Test- Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Audio by Nathaniel Ball 

    ALU - Army Logistics University

    In this episode of Instructor’s Kit Bag, we dive into the second part of discussing the value of assessments and how to better develop them for our students and ourselves. Listen in as we go over the best practices of writing multiple-choice questions, structuring a progressive assessment, and setting the assessment up to continue the learning process.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 14:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68680
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108860385.mp3
    Length: 00:10:11
    Artist BLUE STEEL
    Genre Happy, Mainstream Hip Hop
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Instructor's Kit Bag- Episode 7: This is Only a Test- Part 2, by Nathaniel Ball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    teaching
    education

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT