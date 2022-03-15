In this episode of Instructor’s Kit Bag, we dive into the second part of discussing the value of assessments and how to better develop them for our students and ourselves. Listen in as we go over the best practices of writing multiple-choice questions, structuring a progressive assessment, and setting the assessment up to continue the learning process.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 14:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68680
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108860385.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:11
|Artist
|BLUE STEEL
|Genre
|Happy, Mainstream Hip Hop
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, The Instructor's Kit Bag- Episode 7: This is Only a Test- Part 2, by Nathaniel Ball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT