The Instructor's Kit Bag- Episode 7: This is Only a Test- Part 2

In this episode of Instructor’s Kit Bag, we dive into the second part of discussing the value of assessments and how to better develop them for our students and ourselves. Listen in as we go over the best practices of writing multiple-choice questions, structuring a progressive assessment, and setting the assessment up to continue the learning process.