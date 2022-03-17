Host Mark Schauer talks with U.S. Army Tropic Regions Test Center Director Ernie Hugh about the importance of testing military equipment in rugged jungle environments. Schauer also visits with James Schremp of YPG's aircraft armament section about his passion for teaching the art of blacksmithing.
This work, Outpost Outspoken, Episode 7, by Brandon Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
