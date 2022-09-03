Sgt. Maj. Robert Nelson and Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Gabriel Arnold join us to discuss their recently authored NCO Journal article, titled "Fixing the System: How Leaders can Prevent Complex Problems."
Topics discussed include employing Carnegie's "six principles of improvement" to identify root causes of problems at the systemic level to build a better team and prevent Army leaders from attributing negative character traits to individual Soldiers, rather than the system or circumstances that led to the mistake.
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 19: Fixing the System, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
