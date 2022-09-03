Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 19: Fixing the System

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 19: Fixing the System

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    Sgt. Maj. Robert Nelson and Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Gabriel Arnold join us to discuss their recently authored NCO Journal article, titled "Fixing the System: How Leaders can Prevent Complex Problems."
    Topics discussed include employing Carnegie's "six principles of improvement" to identify root causes of problems at the systemic level to build a better team and prevent Army leaders from attributing negative character traits to individual Soldiers, rather than the system or circumstances that led to the mistake.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 13:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68668
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108855208.mp3
    Length: 00:44:15
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 19: Fixing the System, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCO
    Podcast
    NCO Development
    Sergeants Major Academy
    Army
    NCOPD
    NCO Journal
    SGM-A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT