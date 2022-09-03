NCO Journal Podcast Episode 19: Fixing the System

Sgt. Maj. Robert Nelson and Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Gabriel Arnold join us to discuss their recently authored NCO Journal article, titled "Fixing the System: How Leaders can Prevent Complex Problems."

Topics discussed include employing Carnegie's "six principles of improvement" to identify root causes of problems at the systemic level to build a better team and prevent Army leaders from attributing negative character traits to individual Soldiers, rather than the system or circumstances that led to the mistake.