Community Conversations - Modernizing Personnel Management

CH (CPT) Caleb McCary and CH (MAJ) Delana Small host CH (LTC) Jennifer Cooper on an ongoing special edition of Community Conversations focused on the contributions and achievements of women in the United States Army Chaplain Corps. CH Cooper has served over 35 months deployed in support of OIF and OEF. She has served in formative assignments like the 101st AA Div and as the Captain and Colonel Chaplain Personnel Manager. Today she serves as the Senior Account Manager in the Department of the Army-Chaplain Personnel Division, affectionately known as the DACH-PER.