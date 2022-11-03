Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Conversations - Modernizing Personnel Management

    03.11.2022

    Audio by Capt. Caleb McCary 

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    CH (CPT) Caleb McCary and CH (MAJ) Delana Small host CH (LTC) Jennifer Cooper on an ongoing special edition of Community Conversations focused on the contributions and achievements of women in the United States Army Chaplain Corps. CH Cooper has served over 35 months deployed in support of OIF and OEF. She has served in formative assignments like the 101st AA Div and as the Captain and Colonel Chaplain Personnel Manager. Today she serves as the Senior Account Manager in the Department of the Army-Chaplain Personnel Division, affectionately known as the DACH-PER.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 12:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:25:54
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    This work, Community Conversations - Modernizing Personnel Management, by CPT Caleb McCary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hr
    personnel
    chaplain
    modernization

