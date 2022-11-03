On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast, Jenny sits down with Frederick and James from the Army Emergency Relief program to talk about this year's campaign and their upcoming kick off event, Wing Wars! Check it out on iTunes or Spotify, today!
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 14:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68666
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108855092.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:25
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, The Marne Report- AER, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT