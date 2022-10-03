60 second radio spot promoting Tampa Bay AirFest. Tampa Bay AirFest is scheduled to take place March 26-27 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 16:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68657
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108853563.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tampa Bay AirFest Radio Spot 60 seconds, by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT